Telegram introduces paid subscriptions and star reactions to enhance creator revenue

Creators can now set their own prices for content and have the option to convert their earned Stars into Toncoin cryptocurrency rewards.
Telegram, a cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging app, announced the introduction of new monetisation options for creators on its platform, as reported by TechCrunch. One of the key updates is the launch of monthly paid subscriptions, which users can purchase using the app’s digital currency, Stars, to unlock exclusive content from creators.
Creators can now generate invite links that grant users access to a channel in exchange for a monthly fee paid in stars. This feature is designed to enable creators to monetise additional or early-access content, similar to the model used by Patreon.
Creators on Telegram can now set their own prices for content and have the option to convert their earned stars into Toncoin cryptocurrency rewards or use them for subsidised ads. While Telegram takes a commission on transactions involving stars, the exact percentage hasn't been disclosed.
Additionally, the platform is introducing star reactions, a feature that lets users support their favorite creators directly. Similar to YouTube’s “Super Thanks” and X’s Tips, star reactions ensure creators receive 100% of the Stars contributed through this feature.
These new tools expand on Telegram’s ongoing initiatives to help creators monetise their content. Last month, the platform began allowing creators to share paid content in their channels, and earlier this year, it introduced ad revenue sharing with creators.