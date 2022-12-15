Terribly Tiny Tales enters the Ed-Tech space with TTT Academy

The platform has launched live, cohort-based courses to find and upskill India’s leading content creators.
In a bid to build a bridge between talent and the content industry, Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), India’s much-loved content company, has introduced its new ed-tech vertical, ‘TTT Academy.’
Through this platform, which already boasts 4000+ learner alumni, TTT seeks to offer the best content-learning courses to help aspiring content creators upskill, monetise and grow in the thriving digital content landscape.
There is a content creator behind everything one loves on the Internet - be it reels, a brand film, or even push notifications from apps. Through the TTT Academy, TTT offers two courses designed to empower aspiring writers with skills that will supercharge their writing and ace their content game for the Internet.
Both these courses are specially created to be a mix of power-packed live sessions, quizzes and assignments that facilitate theoretical and practical learning.. This will enable learners to write in a manner that connects with the audience for brands, products, films, short videos, LinkedIn, Twitter, and more.
The TTT Academy has on its roster, some of India’s top writing experts - from TTT and across the industry, who have worked with 300+ brands, such as Mondelez, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Dove, Hershey’s, and many more.
Instructors include Sanjana Singh (Creative Director, TTT), Anuj Gosalia (founder and CEO, TTT), Amrit Paul (brand collaborations Director, TTT), Hardik Nagar (creative director, Supari Studios), and Akhil Unnikrishnan (head of copy, Dunzo), amongst others. By leveraging their experience and expertise, the courses will further help learners to monetise their writing.
The ‘Writing That Sells’ is a five-week course where one can learn the nuances of content writing. Post the completion of this course, learners will receive a certification from TTT as well as a chance to have a shot at a paid TTT internship or be a part of their exclusive tribe of select writers.
Meanwhile, ‘Writing That Sells Pro’ is an immersive certification programme, crafted to help writers master writing skills for the content industry in 3 rigorous months. It also offers 100% placement assistance via a dedicated recruitment team and a live job portal