The LEGO Group celebrates Children's Day with #BuildToGive campaign in India

The #BuildToGive initiative is a component of the LEGO® Group's broader 'Play is Your Superpower' campaign, which seeks to emphasize the significance of playtime for families. This festive program urges individuals to view play as a precious gift during the holiday season. As part of the 'Play is Your Superpower' campaign, the initiative demonstrates how engaging with LEGO® can transform ordinary family experiences into something extraordinary. The primary message underscores that play assists children in developing superpowers or abilities such as creativity, confidence, and problem-solving, which contribute to their well-being both now and in the future.