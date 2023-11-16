The LEGO Group celebrates Children's Day with #BuildToGive campaign in India

The campaign urges individuals to share images of their LEGO creations on social media or LEGO.com using the hashtag #BuildtoGive.
The LEGO® Group recognises that owning a LEGO® set is a significant aspiration for every child. In order to make Children's Day even more exceptional, they have introduced a campaign called #BuildToGive. The campaign urges individuals to share images of their LEGO® creations on social media or LEGO.com using the hashtag #BuildtoGive. For each heart made with LEGO® Bricks and shared, the LEGO® Group will donate a set to a child who is in need. The objective of this initiative is to foster creativity, bring happiness, and promote values such as empathy, kindness, and the joy of giving.
The #BuildToGive initiative is a component of the LEGO® Group's broader 'Play is Your Superpower' campaign, which seeks to emphasize the significance of playtime for families. This festive program urges individuals to view play as a precious gift during the holiday season. As part of the 'Play is Your Superpower' campaign, the initiative demonstrates how engaging with LEGO® can transform ordinary family experiences into something extraordinary. The primary message underscores that play assists children in developing superpowers or abilities such as creativity, confidence, and problem-solving, which contribute to their well-being both now and in the future.