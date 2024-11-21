The Trade Desk unveils streaming TV operating system Ventura

The Trade Desk today announced that it has developed Ventura, a new streaming TV operating system (OS). The Trade Desk will partner with smart TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other streaming TV aggregators to deploy Ventura.



Ventura represents a major advance in streaming TV operating systems as it solves key issues with prevailing market systems today, including frustrating user experiences, inefficient advertising supply chains, and content conflicts-of-interest.

“We’re at a point in the evolution of streaming TV where we must ensure the supply chain of streaming TV advertising is competitive and transparent, so advertisers can maximize campaign performance, publishers can fund this new golden age of TV, and consumers have a better streaming TV ad experience,” said Jeff Green, CEO and Founder, The Trade Desk. “This innovation has to come in the OS, and it has to come from a company that brings the objectivity of not owning any streaming TV content. At The Trade Desk, all we want is a fair marketplace, where supply chain costs are minimised, and advertiser trust can thrive.”



Ventura comes as more consumers use streaming platforms than traditional cable TV; as almost every major media company has launched an ad-supported streaming option for viewers; and as more and more companies enter the streaming content aggregation business.



“Everyone from OEMs to airlines and hotel chains are now in the streaming TV aggregation business, and they’re all trying to figure out the advertising business model while improving the viewer experience,” said Matthew Henick, SVP Ventura, The Trade Desk. “With our content objectivity and our scaled streaming TV advertising demand, The Trade Desk is uniquely positioned to drive innovation at this key moment.”

The Trade Desk expects that Ventura will be deployed by OEMs and other streaming TV aggregators as early as 2025.