Times Network acquires Digit.in from 9.9 Group

Vikas Gupta, founder and director of 9.9 Group, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Digit has been India's Technology Navigator for the past 24 years, and we are thrilled to announce that it has found a new home with one of the largest publishers in the country, the Times Network. This marks an exciting new chapter for Digit, and we are confident that it will propel Digit to even greater heights. Digit's offerings will tap into the Times Network's extensive network, expertise, and legacy, ultimately benefiting our readers and the tech community at large. For over two decades, Digit’s mission has been to empower India with timely and trusted information on tech, as well as expert advice to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape. We are delighted that Digit will continue to thrive and grow, remaining a trusted tech navigator for India.”