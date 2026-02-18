Times Prime partners with Crunchyroll for anime streaming

Times Prime has entered into a partnership with anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, adding the service to its membership portfolio in India.

Under the arrangement, Times Prime members who opt for an annual Crunchyroll subscription will receive a two-month free trial. The subscription provides access to an anime catalogue spanning multiple genres, ad-free streaming, simulcasts of new episodes after their Japanese broadcast, and multiple language options including original Japanese audio with subtitles and dubbed versions.

The move comes amid rising anime viewership in India. Crunchyroll currently offers more than 900 titles in the country, including over 160 dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Annual subscriptions start at Rs 469.

Harshita Singh, business head, Times Prime, said: "Today's entertainment landscape is defined by personalisation, quality, and accessibility. Partnering with Crunchyroll allows us to meet the growing demand for anime among our members while enhancing the breadth and depth of our entertainment offerings."

Akshat Sahu, vice president, GTM & Partnerships Marketing, APAC & MENA, Crunchyroll said: “India continues to be one of the fastest-growing anime markets globally, with audiences increasingly embracing anime as part of their everyday entertainment. Through our collaboration with Times Prime, we’re making anime more accessible to a highly engaged and digitally savvy community. This collaboration allows new viewers to discover the breadth of anime on Crunchyroll while strengthening our long-term commitment to fans in India.”