TOI's 'Saving Our Stripes' Tiger Film raises awareness for Tiger Conservation"

The film emphasizes the significance of preserving our national treasures, forests, and biodiversity.
The Times of India's "Saving Our Stripes" campaign gains momentum with the release of a captivating "Tiger Film." The campaign, which marks the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, aims to raise awareness about the importance of tiger conservation and the need to protect these majestic creatures from extinction.
The Tiger film serves as a powerful reminder of tigers' crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. It showcases the awe-inspiring beauty of tigers in their natural habitats while shedding light on the challenges they face to survive. The film emphasizes the significance of preserving our national treasures, forests, and biodiversity.
Kaustuv Chatterjee, director of TOI, expressed hope that the storytelling approach of the campaign, including the Tiger film, will make the conservation message more relatable and drive greater consciousness about the importance of protecting tigers and forests.
The "Saving Our Stripes" campaign features a wide range of content across TOI's print and digital platforms, including contests, editorials, and a special Tiger Anthem created by renowned artists. The campaign also announced the winners of its contests.
Project Tiger, initially covering nine reserves, has expanded to 53 tiger reserves across 75,000 sq. km. With 3,167 tigers, India now houses 75 percent of the global wild tiger population.
The campaign's efforts received support from the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, who tweeted the Tiger Anthem from his official Twitter handle, urging followers to join in the mission to save tigers.