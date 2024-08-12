Tonic Worldwide wins Greenply's digital mandate

Speaking on the digital mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are closely working with Greenply to enable them on their digital forward journey. As a low consumer involvement category brand, they are doing a fabulous job of building consumer interest and intent in the category with the branding initiatives. Digital plays the most important role in a consumer’s home building journey of dreaming about good designs, inspiration, research, connecting with experts, finding experts etc. and we aim to empower the consumer in this journey with relevant category interventions on digital across touchpoints.”