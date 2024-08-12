Tonic Worldwide wins Greenply's digital mandate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tonic Worldwide will enhance brand's digital presence through comprehensive services.
Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has been awarded the digital mandate for Greenply, a plywood brand known for its commitment to sustainability and environmental care.
Tonic Worldwide will serve as the digital partner for Greenply with a goal to amplify the brand’s digital footprint through a comprehensive suite of services.
Greenply Industries is an Indian interior manufacture brand specialising in high-quality plywood, decorative veneers, and Medium Density Fibre (MDF) boards. Greenply is celebrated for its advanced manufacturing techniques and technological innovation, producing products that are renowned for their exceptional quality and fine craftsmanship.
Yatnesh Pandey, vice president marketing, Greenply, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Tonic Worldwide as our social media agency. We are confident that their innovative approach and proven track record will deliver exceptional results for the brand. Our goal is to strengthen Greenply’s social media presence and connect deeply with our community. With Tonic’s expertise, we look forward to creating engaging social media experiences that resonate with our audience and drive our commitment to sustainability and superior craftsmanship.”
Speaking on the digital mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are closely working with Greenply to enable them on their digital forward journey. As a low consumer involvement category brand, they are doing a fabulous job of building consumer interest and intent in the category with the branding initiatives. Digital plays the most important role in a consumer’s home building journey of dreaming about good designs, inspiration, research, connecting with experts, finding experts etc. and we aim to empower the consumer in this journey with relevant category interventions on digital across touchpoints.”
The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.