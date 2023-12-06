Trailytics collaborates with Cremica & English Oven

The agency will enhance operational effectiveness and enable strategic decision-making based on data for Cremica & English Oven.
Trailytics, analytics solutions provider has announced its strategic collaboration with Cremica & English Oven. This partnership brings a spectrum of Trailytics' services like digital shelf analytics, all unified under its cutting-edge control tower. The agency will enhance operational effectiveness and enable strategic decision-making based on data for Cremica & English Oven.
Additionally, our advanced digital shelf analytics, will play a pivotal role in transforming Cremica & English Oven's online presence and its tracking and analysis.
Anirudh, the director of Trailytics, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Cremica & English Oven, an expert in the CPG realm. Analytics, for us, is the art of unraveling meaningful patterns from data, culminating in actionable strategies. Our mission is to equip Cremica & English Oven with precise insights, navigating the competitive landscape with finesse and contributing to both savings and growth."
This collaboration positions Trailytics as the catalyst enabling Cremica & English Oven to make informed, real-time decisions aligned with their brand vision and customer expectations. By incorporating digital shelf analytics KPIs with 6P Tracking like Availability, Price, Discount Share of Search, Content Insights , Trailytics is poised to optimize digital shelf analytics– all contributing to substantial cost savings.