Truecaller and GoKwik collaborate to enhance conversions and minimize returns for e-commerce brands

“Truecaller is one of the most trusted apps in the country with over 250 million users. It's a delight to be partnering with them to take our mission of enhancing customer experience to the next step. With this partnership, I am sure online shoppers will have a new wave of convenience shopping, resulting in higher conversions, and profitability for merchants as well along with robust RTO fraud prevention. We are excited to see how this partnership pans out for our ever-growing e-commerce industry.” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder, and CEO at GoKwik