Truecaller launches new Ad tools for advertisers to engage with an active user base

Speaking about the launch, Sagar Manikpure, vice president - Global Ads Business at Truecaller said "We recognize that today’s marketing objectives demand a well-orchestrated solution that combines the precision of 1st party data with engaged audiences at scale. Truecaller’s the massive global user base of 260M DAUs each engaging with the app several times a day via call and SMS-based interactions, provides us with a rare combination of hyper-scale of users, frequent engagement, and access to unique insights in a privacy-safe way. We then combine this with an intently designed ad stack and carefully crafted solutions to help marketers deliver on a range of objectives while extracting the highest ROI on their advertising spends.”