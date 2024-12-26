TSBI Digital eyes non-media growth and Saudi expansion by 2025

After establishing an office in Dubai, TheSmallBigIdea (TSBI) has set its eyes on Saudi Arabia, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, and Indonesia for expansion in 2025.

As part of its three-year plan, which it set on its 10th anniversary, the digital agency aspires to be an India-born global agency. At the same time, it plans to expand beyond Mumbai and open offices in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru in India.

Meanwhile, the agency has also been focusing on diversifying its clients. In the past, the agency has built its strength on working on media and entertainment clients across broadcast, OTT, music, sports, and films; there has been a significant shift in its revenue mix this year.

Two years ago, 80% of its revenue came from media and entertainment and 20% from brands. This year, it's an even 50-50 split, achieved without a decline in media and entertainment revenue.

Speaking to afaqs!, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, and Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder of the agency, share about the agency’s international plans and how it is diversifying its business.

In the early stages, with a low base, the agency’s goal is to double its global business every year. However, this year, it has exceeded expectations, achieving 3x growth instead of the targeted 2x.



“For the next three years, the plan remains to aim for 2x growth annually, building on this strong start.” Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder



Currently the international business is very lean, contributing less than 10%. However, the Dubai business, which started this year, has already contributed significantly as collaborations with brands such as Dabur and Dubai Tourism have expanded its global footprint.

Pillai says clients in the Middle East region consistently emphasise a "Saudi-first" approach, urging the agency to "think Arabic, think Saudi." To grow in Saudi, it is focusing on two key strategies: talent and technology.

“First, we're integrating local talent to enhance our regional relevance. Alongside Indian professionals, we now have team members from Egypt and Syria, which broadens our cultural and creative insights.

Second, we're introducing technology as a critical growth driver. While creativity remains essential, the substantial investment in technology by Saudi businesses is a significant opportunity. We're focusing on both building and representing technological solutions to meet their needs,” he says.

In the Saudi market, the agency aspires to be a one-stop shop rather than just a digital or social agency. It's a market where teams are lean and relationships drive decisions, so the clients find confidence in the agency’s ability to deliver across all needs.

Currently, demand is strongest in creative, video production, and influencer marketing, with media services playing a smaller role for now. However, Pillai believes this landscape is likely to evolve soon.

“Many of our non-media clients today seek holistic services. That said, there are multiple entry points—we've positioned ourselves as creative, e-commerce, tech, marketing, and influencer agencies. Over time, we anticipate a natural consolidation of services in these markets,” he says.

The client portfolio in Dubai is quite balanced and diverse. On one hand, it works with Indian brands like Dabur, while on the other, it collaborates with international companies like a Netherlands-based brand, which is expanding in Dubai. Additionally, it has partnered with Arabic entities like Dubai Tourism.

“Each brand we work with has unique service needs. For Dubai Tourism, we focus on performance and influencer marketing. With the Netherlands-based brand, we're handling the brand launch. For Dabur, we manage trade, internal communications, and social communication.” Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder



TSBI Digital is also prioritising expanding its non-media portfolio and establishing itself as a key player in the space. The non-media growth includes performance marketing, creative narratives, and studios.

For instance, its work with GSK this year went beyond social media, where it managed the mainline communication, shot their ad film, created key art, and drove the entire campaign. This kind of end-to-end capability is a growing focus for it.

Additionally, it is investing in technological advancements, particularly AI, to capitalise on emerging trends. For example, it is integrating newly announced features from platforms like Soro into its workflow to stay ahead.

At the half-year mark this year, with projections for the next three months, the agency is looking at a growth of 63% compared to last year. The growth drivers have been diverse.

While the creative business continues to grow steadily, this year saw exceptional performance in the media, studio, and influencer businesses, particularly in performance marketing and studio operations.

The agency has also produced numerous ad films and managed e-commerce projects. Its top-line revenue breakdown is as follows: 50% from social engagement, 20% from media and performance marketing, 15% from studios, and 15% from influencer marketing.