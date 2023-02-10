Twitter launches 'Twitter Blue' subscription plan in India

The subscription, which is now available in 15 countries, will cost Android and iOS users Rs 900 per month in India.
Twitter has expanded its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, to more global locations on February 9. The service, which was initially launched in the US on December 12, 2022, is now available in 15 countries. India, Indonesia, and Brazil, are the latest addition to the list of countries where the tech company has made the service available.
In India, one can buy the subscription model at Rs 650 per month if they are accessing it on the webpage browser. For Android and iOS users, the cost for the subscription service is Rs 900 per month.
The Twitter blue subscription service offers a host of services to users. Twitter blue subscribers can send tweets up to 4,000 characters long. This feature is also available for quote tweets and replies, and users can now include media in their longer posts. Users can also put out videos as long as 60 minutes under this subscription plan. Further, subscribers would see lesser advertisements on the platform.
The company had launched this service back in 2021 at $3 per month but was soon shelved by the company. After Elon Musk took over as the new CEO of the company, he relaunched the subscription plan in December 2022. The initial relaunch of the service in November didn't go smoothly as many users of the platform started using the verified subscription to put out misinformation. That led to stocks for multiple companies dipping significantly. The company had to put a hold on the service two weeks after launching it.
While increasing the cost of the subscription to $8 a month, the company also added a few more features to it like offering a blue verification tick when it relaunched the service in December 2022.
According to reports, about 290,000 people are subscribed to this service globally as of now. It has also been reported that Musk wants 50 percent of the revenue of the company to come via this subscription model.