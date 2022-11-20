Twitter to not earn through hate speech tweets: Elon Musk's new policy

The social media platform's new owner announced that negative or hate tweets will be “deboosted and demonetised".
Elon Musk announced a new content moderation policy for Twitter to control hate speech and negative tweets on Friday. According to it, the social media platform will not earn ads or other revenue through these tweets.
Calling it "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach", he announced that negative or hate tweets will be “deboosted and demonetised".
With this, the negative tweets won’t be visible to a user unless they specially look for it. It would be visible only when a user searches for it with proper keywords, just like it is everywhere on the internet.
He clarified that this only applies to the individual tweet, not the entire account.
Musk also decided to reinstate former United States President Donald Trump’s account on the platform, after conducting a poll. Though a slim majority voted in favour of the decision, Trump said he had no interest in returning to Twitter. He was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, a few days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6.
A day earlier hundreds of Twitter employees decided to leave the company following Musk's ultimatum that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity." A large portion of Twitter's financial organisation, including its payroll department, left the company on Thursday.