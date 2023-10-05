UNICEF, Ayushmann Khurrana and public-private-youth partners launch ‘YouthHub’

Ayushmann Khurrana, actor and UNICEF India national ambassador, said, “Being a UNICEF India National Ambassador has allowed me to peek into the lives, dreams and hurdles faced by the children and young people of our country. They are our future and ensuring they have a fair shot at success is not just a choice, it is our duty. The YouthHub app by YuWaah at UNICEF and partners is like a script for success for every young person in India. It is not just a platform; it is a dream factory that opens up doors to economic, skilling and volunteering opportunities. But it is much more than that. It is a symbol of hope and the belief that every youngster, no matter their gender or background, deserves a shot at greatness. And we begin with equal opportunities for all. That is what the YouthHub app will extend to young people.”