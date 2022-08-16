UPI and e-wallets witness significant growth: WATPapers

Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult adds, “In the emerging markets, e-wallet apps have garnered much more attention compared to other forms of payment systems. Digital payment adoption is growing, and the onset of the pandemic has created a need for contactless payments in everyday life. The need for digital payments and the rise in the frequency of the usage of e-wallets during the pandemic have been evident. There was a change in the behaviour of consumers during the pandemic which had a direct impact on the retail and e-commerce sectors.”