US weighs breaking up Google in landmark search case: Reports

On Tuesday, the U.S. government indicated it may seek a court order to compel Alphabet Inc.'s Google to divest certain business segments, including its Chrome browser and Android operating system. This move is part of an ongoing effort to address what officials describe as an illegal monopoly in the online search market.

Advertisment

In a significant ruling last August, a judge determined that Google, which handles approximately 90% of internet searches in the U.S., had established an unlawful monopoly. The Justice Department's proposed actions could significantly alter the landscape of how Americans access information online, potentially reducing Google's revenue and creating more opportunities for its competitors to thrive.

"Fully remedying these harms requires not only ending Google's control of distribution today, but also ensuring Google cannot control the distribution of tomorrow," the Justice Department said.

The U.S. Justice Department is considering measures to curb Google's influence, particularly in the growing field of artificial intelligence AI, following its dominance in online search. Prosecutors may seek to prevent Google from making default search engine deals with device manufacturers, a practice that has fueled its monopoly. The potential remedies, which could include forcing Google to spin off key businesses like Chrome and Android, aim to reshape the digital landscape and limit Google’s power in emerging technologies like AI.