VDO.AI launches In-Scroll Display ad format

VDO.AI, a global leader in advertising technology, has taken a giant leap forward with the launch of its first-of-its-kind in-scroll display ad format. Transforming the advertising landscape, this new ad format by VDO.AI brings motion and interactivity to the traditional static ads and is designed to work seamlessly across both desktop and mobile environments.

Blending the power of static visuals with a 3D scrolling experience, VDO.AI’s In-Scroll Display Ad format features a dynamic 50-50 split design that works seamlessly across desktop and mobile environments. This ad format enables brands to display a striking, static brand image on one side. In contrast, the other side provides viewers with the opportunity to explore a product’s features and unique selling points in a more immersive and interactive way.

Unlike traditional static ads that often fade into the background, this ad format will help brands to captivate users through an interactive 3D scrolling experience, resulting in an uplift of over 25% in engagement rates.

Commenting on the launch, Amitt Sharma, co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “The In-Scroll Display ad format from VDO.AI infuses static ads with new vitality, offering brands a powerful tool to visually showcase their products to viewers. As audiences become increasingly discerning about the content they engage with, this innovative, scroll-activated format is designed to captivate attention and foster meaningful interaction”.

Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder & CTO of VDO.AI, added, “At VDO.AI, our dedication to continuous innovation ensures that our advertising solutions keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The launch of this In-Scroll Display Ad Format exemplifies our dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions that help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive digital environment. We are proud to enhance our suite of offerings to ensure brands have the very best tools available to capture and retain audience attention.”