VDO.AI rolls out cricket-themed ad formats for IPL campaigns

VDO.AI, a global advertising technology company, has rolled out its latest innovation: ‘Cricket-themed Ad Formats’, tailored for Connected TV (CTV) and Display environments - QuickFrame, Interactive Storytelling, and InMotion.

The company has introduced cricket-themed ad formats aimed at helping brands enhance their campaigns during events like the IPL. The formats integrate live match elements to boost engagement and visibility.

VDO.AI's new ad formats let brands include real-time match scores and event-triggered messages—such as sixes, boundaries, and wickets—within ads. The formats can also feature team colours.

In addition, brands can also include interactive features like ‘Integrated QR Code’ or ‘Interactive Carousel Gallery’ that offer viewers easy access to additional information about the brand and allow users to conveniently act upon the ad, such as booking rides or accessing discount codes, in real-time.

VDO.AI’s cricket-themed innovation leverages Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) technology, driven by AI and a contextual engine that operates in real-time to deliver event-triggered dynamic updates during the game.

Speaking on the launch, Amitt Sharma, founder and CEO, of VDO.AI, said, “At VDO.AI, we operate at the dynamic intersection of brands and advertising platforms, serving as the bridge that empowers both to elevate their advertising strategies through our innovative ad solutions. With our newly launched cricket-themed ad formats, we are not only reimagining the way brands advertise during sporting events but also setting a new benchmark to drive engagement and return on investment (ROI). By moving beyond passive, run-of-the-mill ads to dynamic, interactive experiences, our vision is to supercharge advertising, empowering brands with innovative tools that drive deeper audience engagement and lasting brand recall”.

Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, spearheading the technology behind the initiative, stated, “As cricket viewership, especially IPL, in the country has scaled to unprecedented heights, brands are vying for consumer attention and want to leave no stone unturned to maximise the ROI of their advertising campaigns. At VDO.AI, technology is at the core of everything we do. From real-time scorecard integrations to dynamic, moment-driven creatives and interactive QR codes, VDO. AI’s cricket-themed ad formats have the potential to help brands cut through the noise and transform such cricketing events into a hub for digital engagement.”