Vibhu Agarwal to launch e-commerce platform Ullu 99

Vibhu Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Ullu App, Atrangii TV and App shared: "Most people in today's time are dependent on online shopping platforms, and these platforms have become even more prominent since the pandemic. In a strategic move to enter this highly lucrative and competitive space, our newest venture, Ullu 99, will provide customers with great quality products at amazing prices. We've seen great success with our entertainment ventures, and we now look forward to offering value to shoppers in the e-commerce space as well. We hope customers to shop and take advantage of the affordable prices across a variety of products."