Vibhu Agarwal to launch e-commerce platform Ullu 99

Vibhu Agarwal, founder & CEO of Ullu App, Atrangii TV and App who gained popularity for his Hindi GEC Atrangii TV, has now launched an e-commerce platform, ULLU 99. It includes all categories and brands, with an initial line of products like apparel, footwear, accessories, health and hygiene with a ship-and-drop module. Ullu 99 is India’s first ever vendor and customer friendly shopping app.
The USP of the platform is to enhance its penetration across the country with fixed price points and value-added services. Since online shopping has significantly grown over the past few years, that’s the reason e-commerce companies have successfully gained market share in comparison to the retail industry, contributing big time to the global economy.
The prices of the products on Ullu 99 will vary from Rs 99 to Rs 899 and will offer shoppers not just variety in terms of the product range but also compelling pricing. The customers can connect via social media ( Instagram and Facebook) where as the order can be placed only on the website of the platform.
Vibhu Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Ullu App, Atrangii TV and App shared: "Most people in today's time are dependent on online shopping platforms, and these platforms have become even more prominent since the pandemic. In a strategic move to enter this highly lucrative and competitive space, our newest venture, Ullu 99, will provide customers with great quality products at amazing prices. We've seen great success with our entertainment ventures, and we now look forward to offering value to shoppers in the e-commerce space as well. We hope customers to shop and take advantage of the affordable prices across a variety of products."
With a solid vision to penetrate all over India, the company wants to capture the Indian market segment that looks for quality at great prices. With an 89 million active subscriber base already, the company aims to reach 200 million active customers by the end of 2022.