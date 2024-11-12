VWO & LS Digital to enhance digital experiences for Indian brands

VWO, an experimentation and experience optimisation platform, has announced a partnership with LS Digital, an integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, to enable Indian brands to elevate their digital experiences and drive business growth through data-driven insights and testing.

The alliance combines VWO's advanced capabilities in A/B testing, user behaviour analytics, personalisation, and conversion rate optimisation with LS Digital's integrated digital business transformation (DBT) framework and expertise in Media, Creative & Communication, Data & Insights, Tech & Innovation, UI/UX and CX/EX. Together, they will provide brands with the comprehensive solutions needed to optimise customer journeys and scale conversions effectively.

Through this partnership, LS Digital clients will gain access to VWO's connected and end-to-end platform, allowing them to uncover insights into user behaviour, run tests on web and mobile apps, and personalise customer experiences at scale. The entities will together deliver comprehensive data-driven solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of brands seeking to improve their digital presence and user experience.

Commenting on this partnership, Santosh Shukla, CEO – UI/UX, LS Digital said, "At LS Digital, we continuously seek strategic partnerships that enable our clients to stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Collaborating with VWO allows us to bring cutting-edge experience optimisation solutions to Indian brands, enhancing their ability to create seamless and impactful customer experiences. By combining our digital business transformation expertise with VWO's powerful platform, we aim to deliver superior value, helping brands drive sustainable growth and customer loyalty,"

Speaking about the partnership, Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO said, "Partnering with LS Digital will bring our experience optimisation solutions to a broader range of businesses delivering enhanced value to our shared clients. LS Digital’s expertise in digital business transformation aligns perfectly with our motto to help brands make data-backed, informed decisions that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth for them."

The strategic partnership is expected to enhance user experience across devices, helping brands deliver superior experiences and unlock their full growth potential.