Walt Disney forms new division to harness AI and Augmented Reality

Walt Disney Co. is establishing a new business unit to coordinate its use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and mixed reality, to expand applications across its film, television, and theme park divisions, as reported by Reuters.

The new 'Office of Technology Enablement' will be led by Jamie Voris, formerly the film studio's Chief Technology Officer who helped develop Disney's app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality device, according to an internal email viewed by Reuters.

Eddie Drake will take over as the studio's CTO, succeeding Voris. According to the report, the new group will initially launch with a core team and is expected to grow to about 100 employees.

“The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors, and our businesses for years to come - making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks,” Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman wrote.

Bergman also explained that the unit will focus on fast-evolving technology areas, such as AI and mixed reality, which merges the physical and digital worlds, ensuring projects across the company align with Disney’s broader strategy without centralising their development.