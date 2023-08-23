Warner Music India and Warner Music Canada launches 91 RECORDS

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, concludes: “Punjabi music is currently going through a vibrant evolution, having been supported by multicultural Canada, it is now transforming from a regional and diaspora-based genre into a global force. This growth is thanks to exceptional production and artistry from the likes of Ikky and the ambition and understanding from Jay, Kristen and the teams at WM India and WM Canada. 91 NORTH RECORDS will act as the vital bridge between East and West - uniting talent, cultures, and ideas, and cementing a movement that is here to stay. At Warner Music we will continue to champion initiatives like this for the love of music, artists, and fans alike.”