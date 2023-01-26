What's keeping digital marketers awake at night?

One of the key things we are noticing is that the brand teams are becoming smaller and the number of functions that the brand teams want their digital agencies to solve for are becoming wider every year. Brand teams which used to be 10-12 member teams are now down to three to four members. We are now expecting the brand team to know everything about each of these functions — this is hard. Information translation is becoming a challenge. Brands weren’t built to think about solutions for the top funnel, bottom funnel or mid-funnel. They were built to reach the consumer and give them a solution to a problem. Over-expertise is being expected from the agencies but the same does not hold for the brand teams. We are struggling to integrate because integration needs to happen at both ends.