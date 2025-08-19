WhatsApp adds scheduled calls, hand-raise and reactions

WhatsApp has introduced new calling features that allow users to schedule group calls, raise their hand to speak and react with emojis during conversations.

With Scheduled Calls, users can now pre-plan group calls by inviting individuals or entire groups. Participants will receive a notification when the call is about to begin.

The update also brings new in-call interaction tools such as a “raise hand” option for taking turns and emoji reactions to respond without interrupting the flow of conversation.

To help users manage calls better, the Calls tab now shows upcoming calls, attendee lists and shareable call links. Call creators will also receive notifications when someone joins via a shared link.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, said all personal calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The features are part of a global rollout that has already begun.