WhatsApp Channels: missed opportunity or future of brand engagement?

When WhatsApp Channels debuted in India in September 2023, it was hailed as a strategic move by Meta, with the potential to revolutionise brand and creator engagement while solidifying WhatsApp's dominance in its largest market—home to approximately 536 million monthly active users as of 2024.

Advertisment

However, a year later, despite its promising broadcasting capabilities, Channels grapples with visibility challenges and a lack of monetisation options, raising concerns that it may become yet another unrealised opportunity for Meta.

A one-way broadcasting tool that allows users to follow public channels for updates and information, WhatsApp Channels have opened a direct avenue between people, brands, and creators, offering an intimate, direct mode of communication "free from algorithm-driven feeds."

Scope of WhatsApp Channels in India

The platform's appeal is due to its simplicity and accessibility, allowing users to follow updates selectively, ensuring high engagement rates. Users opt in based on genuine interest.

According to a WhatsApp spokesperson, users are enjoying getting updates from the Channels they follow, and admins are using them as a way to connect with their followers in a new format.

WhatsApp makes service messaging free for businesses

“For creators, Channels offer a clutter-free, personal space to interact with their followers. This includes sharing exclusive content, real-time updates, and behind-the-scenes moments, enhancing trust and authenticity,” says the spokesperson.

The platform has drawn a wide array of users, from Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan to regional icons like Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun. Sports organisations, including the Indian Cricket Team, have used Channels to provide real-time updates, as seen during the ICC World Cup.

Limitations

However, Shan Jain, an independent director and brand strategist, highlights a key limitation. “An algorithm-free space is a double-edged sword—it lets you shine brighter, but only if you have the spark to draw audiences inorganically.”

Unlike Instagram or YouTube, Channels don’t feature prominently on WhatsApp’s homepage, requiring users to actively seek them out. This could limit organic traction unless creators promote them externally.

Additionally, WhatsApp Channels do not offer built-in monetisation options such as ads or subscriptions. While the feature allows creators to build a loyal community, monetisation relies on indirect avenues such as brand partnerships.

“Without algorithms pushing content, Channels depend on the quality of updates to sustain user interest. This puts the onus on creators and brands to consistently deliver high-value content,” adds Jain.

Long-distance love stories get a Hasan Minhaj touch on WhatsApp

How are brands using WhatsApp Channels?

Despite these challenges, brands are finding creative ways to leverage Channels. Manesh Swamy, MD and CCO of LS Creative, points to the Indian Cricket Team's use of the feature during the ICC World Cup. The team kept fans engaged with live updates and exclusive content, enhancing the event's digital footprint.

Brands across sectors such as retail, food, and hospitality are also exploring the platform. Fashion brands share style tips, while F&B companies offer recipes and limited-time deals, directly appealing to consumer interests, adds Swamy.

An alternative to Twitter?

WhatsApp Channels has sparked comparisons to Twitter (now X) as a communication tool for brands. However, experts note a key difference: while Twitter fosters two-way interactions, Channels focus solely on broadcasting updates. This makes Channels more suitable for brands seeking a controlled communication environment.

Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TSBI adds, "WhatsApp Channels do offer an intimate experience through direct, authentic communication, which distinguishes them from algorithm-led platforms. However, since it remains a public platform where anyone can join, maintaining the right balance in content tone and exclusivity is critical for long-term audience retention."

What’s in it for creators?

For creators, WhatsApp Channels represent an untapped frontier. The platform's accessibility ensures that even creators from smaller towns can grow their follower base. Personalities such as Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor have already been using Channels to update their followers about their activities.

Q-comms take Meta's delivery route to reach tier-II and -III India

However, unlocking the full potential of Channels will require Meta to address issues like monetisation and discoverability.

“In the long run, Channels could become a key component of media strategies, offering brands and creators an intimate way to connect with audiences,” says a digital marketing expert. The challenge lies in crafting compelling, exclusive content that keeps users coming back.

Jain notes that while the absence of algorithms offers opportunities, it also demands effort to create habitual engagement. “Conversations around WhatsApp Channels are still nascent, but the feature has potential,” she says.

The WhatsApp spokesperson echoes this sentiment: “The direct, intimate nature of Channels aligns with the growing demand for personalised experiences. However, this intimacy can only thrive if the content is compelling enough to drive user retention.”

Meta to appeal against CCI's Rs. 213 crore penalty

Looking ahead, the Meta spokesperson acknowledges monetisation as a future possibility: “Currently, Channels are an intimate space for celebrities, creators, and brands to connect with followers. But we see opportunities to help admins build businesses around their Channels in the future.”

Creators such as Yashraj Mukhate and Technical Guruji have been actively using WhatsApp Channels to deliver exclusive insights and updates on the latest trends, making content feel more personal and engaging.

WhatsApp Channels offer a promising platform for brands and creators to build direct, intimate connections with their audiences. However, for it to truly succeed, Meta must address the feature's limitations and create pathways for sustainable growth.

Solanki of TSBI further says,"The potential of WhatsApp Channels is undeniable. While its inclusion in media strategies is still at a nascent stage, it’s clear that it’s poised to play a pivotal role in the future of digital marketing."