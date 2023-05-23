Whatsapp will now let you edit your messages until 15 minutes after they are sent

The edited messages will be marked as 'edited' so that the recipient knows you've made a change.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta has announced that you can now edit your WhatsApp messages for up to 15 minutes after you've sent them. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.
However, edited messages will display as ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history.
"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," says Meta.
The feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.