WPP invests in a German agency OH-SO Digital

Frank-Michael “FM” Schmidt, President, WPP in Germany, added, “We are delighted to be expanding WPP’s tech and consulting offering in Germany with Mattes Schrader and his high calibre management team. Retaining the best minds, developing customised models and supporting entrepreneurial initiatives are cornerstones of our future strategy. With the establishment of OH-SO, we are implementing these principles in a way that– in combination with the excellent competences of other WPP agencies– offers a new quality of consulting and implementation services for German and international clients.”