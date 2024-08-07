X sues industry body over an alleged advertising boycott

"This behaviour is a stain on a great industry, and cannot be allowed to continue," says the letter. "The illegal behavior of these organizations and their executives cost X billions of dollars. Since arriving at X, I made it my mission to continue to build a platform where people, brands and advertisers can thrive in our unique, dynamic and safe environment. And because of this commitment to our users, even despite the boycott, usage has reached all time highs. Using a Twitter legacy metric, user active minutes, in August 2022, people spent 7.2 billion active minutes on the platform. Today, that number is more than 9 billion, a 25% increase. The same is true for video - even compared to last year, daily video views are up 45% to 8.2 billion. X is innovating and growing," Yaccarino added.