YouTube allegedly 'hiding' skip buttons on ads: Reports

YouTube has recently made subtle adjustments to its ad display, prompting some users to claim that the Google-owned platform is attempting to obscure or eliminate the skip button for ads. Reports indicate that the countdown timer typically seen on skippable ads has been replaced by black rectangles on desktop versions, as mentioned in a report by The Verge.

Additionally, some mobile users have reported that the skip option is entirely absent. These alterations have sparked discussions among users, many of whom express frustration over the increased difficulty in bypassing ads.

Although, the platform has confirmed that it is not removing the skip button entirely. Users on both desktop and mobile may notice that the countdown timer for skipping ads now appears as a progress bar at the bottom of the screen. This change suggests that the skip button isn't being eliminated but is instead being presented differently than before.

YouTube spokesperson Oluwa Falodun said: "YouTube is not hiding the skip button. On skippable ads, the button appears after 5 seconds into playback, as always." in a statement to The Verge.

Explaining the changes, Falodun added "reducing elements on the ads player" so that "viewers can engage more deeply with the ad through a cleaner experience."

While YouTube insists that the skip option is still available, these adjustments underscore the ongoing conflict between enhancing user experience and implementing monetisation strategies on the platform.