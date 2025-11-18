YouTube announces new AI tools and partnerships for Indian creators

At the YouTube Impact Summit, the platform unveiled new economic impact data and a set of AI-driven tools, safety features and institutional partnerships aimed at strengthening India’s creator and knowledge ecosystems. A new Oxford Economics report highlighted YouTube’s growing economic footprint, estimating a contribution of over ₹16,000 crores to India’s GDP last year and support for more than 930,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Gunjan Soni, managing director – India, YouTube, said, "Our impact isn't just about views; it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth… we’re forging strategic partnerships that build skills and launching new AI tools that empower the next wave of entrepreneurs - all built with our commitment to responsibility at the core."

To prepare future creative talent, YouTube announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), covering industry-led learning, funding for AI-driven student projects, and support for IICT’s YouTube channel.

Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, said, "India’s creative industry is at a pivotal moment, and AI is set to redefine storytelling… giving our students direct access to the technology and expertise they need."

YouTube also partnered with the College of Nursing at AIIMS to bring its professional nursing courses—covering areas like Wound Care and Infection Control - to the platform.

Dr. Latha Venkatesan, principal, College of Nursing, AIIMS, said, “This partnership… empower(s) nurses across the country with the skills they need to deliver excellent patient care."

YouTube introduced a conversational AI tool that allows viewers to ask questions within the video player, with Hindi support coming soon. The platform expanded First Aid shelves in English and Hindi, added new controls for daily Shorts scrolling limits, and reiterated its default youth safety features.

The Edit with AI tool is now available to all creators via the YouTube Create app. Likeness detection technology is expanding in open beta for YouTube Partner Program creators to monitor and request removal of AI-altered videos.

Hon’ble Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annapurna Devi, said, "It is encouraging to see platforms like YouTube align with the Ministry's core missions… strengthening a Digital India where women can innovate and lead, and children can learn and grow, securely."

Gunjan Soni added, "India is not just a market; it's a source of global innovation and culture. The creativity we see here is extraordinary. By bringing our best AI technology and partnering with incredible institutions like IICT and AIIMS, we're not just investing in a platform; we're investing in the ingenuity of the Indian people. The future of the internet is being built right here, and we are proud to be a part of it."