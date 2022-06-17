YouTube Fanfest is back

YouTube Fanfest 2022 celebrates diversity and creativity of creators across regions, languages, genres.
Fans in India have reason to cheer as YouTube Fanfest 2022 is set to return on 30 June, 2022 with a uniquely immersive experience featuring performances, sketches and live-challenges by popular creators and artists. Held virtually, YouTube Fanfest will allow viewers to show their support for their favorite creators and artists in real-time and chat with creators and artists via live chat, while interacting with the wider community of superfans. This will be followed by two days of virtual meet and greets for fans with creators and artists from 1 July 2022 -2 July, 2022.
The line-up for YouTube Fanfest 2022 will celebrate the diversity and creativity on the platform with creators and artists across a wide breadth of genres. In addition to performances by some of India’s most loved Dance, Music and Comedy creators, for the first time ever, YouTube Fanfest will spotlight YouTube stars from Beauty and Fashion, Food, DIY and Art, Gaming, Motivation and YouTube Shorts.
Hosted by Priyal Kukreja, Dushyant Kukreja and Slayy Point, the stellar lineup for this year will include special performances by YouTube’s own breakout star who made rap mainstream in India, Emiway Bantai, hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut, the rising singing sensation from Haryana, Renuka Panwar and Shanmukh Jaswanth, who has essayed memorable roles in YouTube series.
The Shorts Comedy Club promises big laughs with Wonder Munna, niha sisters, Sharath Joy, and Chinki Minki. And, while Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Sandy Saha and Be YouNick and Round2Hell will have you rolling on the floor with laughter, you’ll be back on your feet grooving to cool dance moves by Team Naach, LiveToDance with Sonali, Ishpreet Dang, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Sameeksha Sud and Dance with Alisha.
YouTube Fanfest 2022 will level up the fan engagement with a special gaming segment with Triggered Insaan, Techno Gamerz, MortaL, Mythpat, Payal Gaming, Sanjoy Das Official, along with Suhani Shah, who will also blow people’s minds as she shows off her skills as a mentalist.
Madan Gowri will give fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in history with a vlog from an archeological site. Cooking creators, Your Food Lab, Cook with Parul, Chahat Anand, So Saute and Irfan's view, will celebrate the food cultures and traditions of their hometowns while showing off their cooking chops in a mystery-box style challenge. YouTube Fanfest will also offer fans a glimpse into a day in the life of their favorite beauty creators, Suyash Fashion, Priyanka Jazmin and The Sumedha.
A2 Motivation and Harsha Sai will shine the spotlight on what it means to create content with care and kindness which can leave a lasting impact on fans, communities and society at large. Artist Shikha Sharma will celebrate all the creators and artists in her own distinctive style!
Since 2013, YouTube Fanfest has been an annual celebration of creativity and talent, born out of India. YouTube Fanfest India 2022 is presented by Cadbury 5 Star and iQoo Neo 6. Fans can also catch the livestream of the biggest, snazziest and most exciting Fanfest ever!