YouTube Fanfest is back

Fans in India have reason to cheer as YouTube Fanfest 2022 is set to return on 30 June, 2022 with a uniquely immersive experience featuring performances, sketches and live-challenges by popular creators and artists. Held virtually, YouTube Fanfest will allow viewers to show their support for their favorite creators and artists in real-time and chat with creators and artists via live chat, while interacting with the wider community of superfans. This will be followed by two days of virtual meet and greets for fans with creators and artists from 1 July 2022 -2 July, 2022.