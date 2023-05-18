YouTube holds 88% share of online video consumption in India: MPA Report

Prime Video and Netflix: During the measured period, Prime Video and Netflix had an aggregate 10% share of Premium VOD category minutes. Prime Video continues to benefit from a good mix of content across genres and languages with Crime & Thriller and Action & Adventure leading the way. Prime Video also garnered almost a third of its viewership from regional Indian titles. In aggregate, more than 60% of Prime Video’s viewership was anchored to local content. This is in contrast to Netflix where local content’s contribution to viewership was 24%. Netflix’s Indian originals have not been able to sustain their buzz for a long period of time. In contrast, various seasons of Netflix’s major US titles have achieved sustained viewership.