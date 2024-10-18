YouTube is testing its 'Premium Lite' plan with limited ads: Reports

YouTube is rolling out its more affordable 'Premium Lite' plan to select countries, offering users a lower price point, as mentioned in media reports. Unlike the full Premium subscription, 'Premium Lite' is a paid monthly plan that still includes ads but offers fewer of them compared to the standard free experience.

Google has confirmed to Android Authority that it is testing a new version of the Premium Lite plan, with users in Australia, Germany, and Thailand potentially seeing the option to sign up. It's unclear whether YouTube will expand this testing to other countries.

Previously, this plan provided ad-free viewing without features like offline downloads, background playback, or YouTube Music. In contrast, the regular Premium plan includes all these additional perks.

According to 9to5Google, more users in Australia and Germany have started seeing the option for Premium Lite. Priced at half the cost of the standard Premium plan, it still works across devices but now limits ads instead of completely removing them.

On October 25, 2023, YouTube discontinued its 'Premium Lite' plan in many countries after a two-year pilot. Initially launched in Europe, the plan was available in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. However, there are signs the plan may be making a comeback.

Meanwhile, in India, YouTube recently adjusted the pricing for its premium plans in August. The new rates reflect increases across all plans, including Individual, Family, and Student subscriptions. The Student Plan has risen from Rs 79 to Rs 89 per month, the Family Plan jumped from Rs 189 to Rs 299 per month, and the Individual Plan now costs Rs 159, up from Rs 139.