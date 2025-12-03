YouTube launches personalised year-end Recap for Indian users

YouTube has introduced its new year-end Recap feature for users in India.

The Recap will be available on the YouTube homepage and under the 'You' tab on mobile and desktop. The feature provides users with a personalised overview of their watch history over the past year.

The Recap highlights individual viewing patterns, including top channels, interests and broader shifts in user habits. Users will receive up to 12 cards reflecting different aspects of their activity, including a personality profile based on the types of videos they watched.

YouTube says the Recap feature was developed through multiple rounds of feedback and testing. The company observed recurring viewing styles that informed the personality categories used in the feature, with Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker and Connector emerging as common types, while Philosopher and Dreamer appeared less frequently.