YouTube Shopping expands in India, teams up with Flipkart and Myntra

YouTube, today, announced an expansion of YouTube Shopping in India, with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program, creating new opportunities for creators to diversify their earnings and for viewers to discover products from their favourite creators. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program will allow eligible creators to tag products in their videos and earn revenue when viewers purchase them on the retailers site.

This expansion complements the existing YouTube Shopping feature that allows eligible creators to promote their own merchandise by linking their stores to their YouTube channels. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program builds on existing monetisation options like Ads revenue, YouTube Premium, and other features like Channel Memberships, Super Thanks, Super Chat and Super Stickers, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for creators to thrive on the platform. The program will roll-out starting with Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace and Myntra, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce destination.

Travis Katz, general manager and vice president, Shopping, YouTube, said, “The incredible global success of YouTube Shopping, with over 30 billion hours of shopping-related content watched in 2023 alone, demonstrates the power of connecting creators, viewers, and brands in exciting new ways. We’re now bringing this same momentum to India with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program starting with Flipkart and Myntra. We're unlocking a new phase of product discovery, powered by the strong connections between creators and their viewers. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program offers Indian creators a unique opportunity to diversify their revenue streams and deepen their connection with their audiences.”

“We’re always looking to provide creators with more choice in how they connect their viewers to products they love. We will look to gradually expand to more partners in the future, as we continue to build our capabilities,” Katz added.

Flipkart and Myntra have been using video commerce over the past few years and have received positive response from creators and customers alike. Through initiatives like Myntra Minis, Ultimate Glam Clan and Flipkart’s Affluencer Program, both companies have engaged with micro and nano creators to foster authenticity, creativity, innovation, and community engagement, making customer shopping experiences more appealing and relevant.

Commenting on its efforts to enhance social and video commerce, Ravi Iyer, senior vice president and head-corporate development and strategic partnerships, Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown brand, with more than 500 mn registered customers, Flipkart and Myntra understand the evolving and nuanced shopping needs of a diverse customer base. To make shopping engaging and personalized and empower customers to make informed purchase decisions, we have pioneered video commerce on our platforms, covering a variety of categories, including fashion, beauty, personal care, home furnishing and more, with strong engagement with customers across tier 2 and 3 cities. Using the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, we aim to further boost the experience and engagement of customers using Flipkart and Myntra by enabling product discovery through videos by creators on YouTube. The innovative approach to product discovery will strengthen the trust and loyalty of customers as we continue to build on the opportunities that video commerce offers.”

The e-Conomy India report found that as India’s digital boom continues, with household consumption expected to double by 2030, digital commerce will become even more entrenched in Indians’ everyday experience. As viewers increasingly turn to digital video, seeking entertainment, information and inspiration, YouTube’s diverse creator ecosystem offers communities of viewers a new way to discover new products.

Ajay Vidyasagar, regional director, APAC, YouTube, said, “With Indian consumers increasingly embracing digital platforms, YouTube is evolving to meet those needs by connecting creators, viewers, and brands in seamless and engaging ways. We’re excited by the possibilities that video can unlock to make the shopping journey richer and more engaging. For over 16 years, YouTube has empowered a generation of Indians to find a stage for their passions and convert them into viable ventures. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program is the next step in this journey, providing creators with another powerful tool to grow their businesses and connect with their audiences.”

Creators who meet the eligibility criteria can join the program by completing a simple registration process, which will give them access to tag products from Flipkart and Myntra in their content. Viewers can conveniently discover products while watching content from their favorite creators. Seeing products, which have been recommended by their trusted creators, in action and hearing authentic reviews can help viewers make informed decisions and fulfill purchases from the retailer’s site.

The full list of tagged products and information about each product at a glance will be available in the description section and ‘Product’ section of the video. Upon clicking on a product, viewers will be taken directly to a product listing page on the retailer’s site to complete their purchase. Creators also have the flexibility to tag products, both in existing and new videos, and pinning them during livestreams.