YouTube Shorts to feature Saragama's catalogue of recordings

Now users can create content using Saregama’s expansive catalogue on YouTube.
Saregama announced a global deal with YouTube for YouTube Shorts, a short format video experience on YouTube.
This partnership will allow users to create Shorts on YouTube using Saregama’s humongous catalogue of songs. Saregama is India’s oldest music label with a rich catalogue of over 1.40 lac songs across many different genres including new & old film/ non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & Indipop in more than 25 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Gujrati amongst others.
Starting now, YouTube Shorts creators will be able to use music from one of the most extensive music libraries of India, which includes classics from legends likes Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt , Laxmikant Pyarelal at the same time latest hits from Badshah, Neeti Mohan, Papon, Adnan Sami and many other contemporary artistes.
The short content format is very popular among audiences and creators as it is a very inclusive way of expressing thoughts, emotions, mood or experiences in a more vibrant, personal, engaging and meaningful manner.