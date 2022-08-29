YouTube Shorts to feature Saragama's catalogue of recordings

This partnership will allow users to create Shorts on YouTube using Saregama’s humongous catalogue of songs. Saregama is India’s oldest music label with a rich catalogue of over 1.40 lac songs across many different genres including new & old film/ non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & Indipop in more than 25 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Gujrati amongst others.