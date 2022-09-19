YouTube soon to launch ads to shorts

YouTube will enable the Partner program for its short-form vertical video format, Shorts.
As creators are one of the most important parts of the video platforms. Google-owned YouTube has played a new card to woo content creators on its platform – monetisation. YouTube will soon enable the Partner program for its short-form vertical video format, Shorts.
Some time back, YouTube had introduced Creators Fund for Shorts, however,there was no ad revenue sharing. But, now ads are coming to Shorts.
Ads have been the most prominent part of YouTube’s dominance. As first reported by The New York Times Shorts will join the YouTube Partner program and monetise their Shorts and earn a share of the ad revenue by early next year.
Although there are some prerequisites one needs to satisfy, creators can join the program and monetise their Shorts and earn a share of the ad revenue. The creators will need at least 1,000 subscribers with 4,000 watch hours over a year. Or creators can also qualify for the program if they have 10 million views on Shorts within the last 90 days.
However, YouTube is making it easier to make money for creators who could not meet the criteria for the Partners Program. In future, creators would be able to offer paid channel memberships, sell merchandise and receive tips with "Super Thanks." But, there is no word if there will be any minimum eligibility to unlock these options.