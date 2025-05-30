YouTube to add Google Lens feature to YouTube Shorts for visual search

YouTube is set to roll out Google Lens integration for Shorts in the coming weeks. The new feature will allow users to visually search for objects or items they see within Shorts videos, enhancing interactivity and discovery on the platform. This move aligns with YouTube’s broader push to blend AI tools with video content for a more intuitive user experience, according to a TechCrunch report.

The feature aims to boost visual discovery—users will soon be able to tap on landmarks or objects within a Short to identify them and access more information. For instance, spotting a famous monument in a travel clip could lead viewers to details about its cultural or historical significance, offering a richer viewing experience.

With the upcoming Google Lens integration in YouTube Shorts, users will soon be able to pause a video, tap the “Lens” icon from the top menu, and select objects on-screen by drawing, highlighting, or simply tapping. Lens will then display relevant search results and visual matches layered directly over the video. After exploring the results, users can return to where they left off in the Shorts feed without disruption.

YouTube has clarified that users won’t encounter ads in search results while testing the beta version of Google Lens within Shorts. However, the feature will not be supported on videos that include YouTube Shopping affiliate links or contain paid product placements. The company says this is to ensure a cleaner and more focused experience during the initial rollout.

YouTube has begun gradually rolling out the beta version to all users this week.