YouTube to shut down Indian social commerce app SimSim

YouTube acquired SimSim in July, 2021.
YouTube is shutting down SimSim, which offers video and creator-led commerce. The video-sharing platform acquired SimSim, an Indian social commerce startup two years ago for an undisclosed amount.
SimSim app will be discontinued soon and they will not take any orders after March 31, 2023.
As per a report by ET prime, YouTube said, “ As we discontinue the Simsim app, we’ll work with creators to introduce more monetisation options for creators through an affiliate program and more shopping features across long-form videos, shorts, and live stream on YouTube in 2023.”
According to a report, Simisim’s team will be integrated into YouTube.
Last year, several players came up with live commerce and video commerce. Flipkart and Amazon also launched their live commerce features.