YouTube tops ad impression in web publication & app during Jan-Jun 2023: TAM AdEx

Grammarly was the leading exclusive advertiser among digital and TV mediums during Jan-Jun’23.
TAM AdEx-Digital Half Yearly Advertising Report reveals that the digital medium witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23 as compared to Jan-Jun’21.
The report also mentions that Grammarly Inc. was the leading exclusive advertiser among digital and TV mediums during Jan-Jun’23. During this period, YouTube led the list of web publishers and applications in terms of ad impressions. During the Jan-Jun’23 period, YouTube alone had 21% of ad impressions.
The report also highlighted that e-commerce shopping was the leading category with a 7% share of ad impressions during the Jan-Jun’23 period. Services was the leading sector with a 46% share of impressions during that period.
The digital ad impressions during Jan-Jun’22 witnessed a surge of 42% compared to Jan-Jun’21, while during Jan-Jun’23 the increase was by 33%.
Services was the leading sector with a 46% share of ad impressions followed by education and banking/finance/investment with a share of 7% each. The top two sectors together added 54% share of ad impressions on digital.
Among the service sector, ecom-online shopping ascended to the first position with a 7% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’ 22. The ecom-media/entertainment/social media and ecom-gaming stands at 7% as well.
Top Advertisers
The half-yearly report highlights that the top exclusive advertisers (present digital and not on TV) were Grammarly Inc., Kieraya Furnishing Solutions and Super Market Grocery Supplies. Brands like Reckitt Benckiser (India) Hindustan Lever, Godrej Consumer Products, Cadburys India and Brooke Bond Lipton India emerged as top common advertisers (common in digital and TV).
Top Platforms
YouTube was the leading web publisher followed by Aajtak.in during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. Among apps, YouTube and YouTube Music lead the list followed by Cricbuzz.
Digital platforms and methods
Mobile Display was the leading digital platform with a 28% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23 followed by in-app display with a 23% share.
Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms, accounting for 63% of total ad impressions, followed by ad network method with 18% share in Jan-Jun’23.