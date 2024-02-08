YouTube’s next frontier is the living room and subscriptions: CEO Neal Mohan

YouTube has unveiled innovative AI experiments, with Dream Screen aiming to amplify creativity by enabling users to generate AI backgrounds for YouTube Shorts. Users can bring their ideas to life, such as a popcorn volcano or a disco forest, simply by typing them in. Additionally, the Music AI Incubator seeks input from artists on how AI can enhance their creative workflows. YouTube had previously introduced Dream Track, one of its initial experiments to explore the possibilities of AI in music, in collaboration with industry partners last year.