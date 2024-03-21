Zee Entertainment launches 18 South Asian channels on YouTube TV, catering to diverse US audience

Punit Misra, president of content and international markets at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, emphasises the significance of the U.S. market within ZEE’s global strategy. “The rising South Asian population in the U.S. not only underscores our commitment but also presents a unique prospect for us to fulfill the evolving content preferences of this expanding demographic in the U.S. The strategic partnership with YouTube TV will enable viewers in USA, access to a vast repertoire of rich, multi-lingual content from India showcasing the Country’s culture and traditions, ensuring an immersive and fulfilling viewing experience for consumers."