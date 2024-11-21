ZEEL secures ‘Dynamic+’ John Doe order against 103 rogue sites for piracy

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has secured a ‘Dynamic+’ John Doe order from the Delhi High Court, offering extensive protection for its content library, including films, TV shows, and OTT titles on ZEE5. The order addresses digital piracy by allowing immediate action while adhering to procedural safeguards, marking a significant step in Indian copyright law.

The order grants ZEEL with authority to counter online infringement across the expansive digital landscape. It enables ZEEL to directly notify the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) whenever new content infringing websites are discovered. This process ensures swift blocking actions, substantially enhancing the speed and efficiency of piracy countermeasures.

The court’s directive includes critical measures:

Blocking of 60 websites: The first court injunction order which restrained a total of 103 rogue websites indulging in unauthorised content streaming of ZEEL’s content library, including movies, TV shows, and OTT content on ZEE5

Notification process: ZEEL to notify DoTs, MeitY, and ISPs directly to block additional infringing sites, expediting enforcement without requiring additional court order(s)

Broader scope of protection: Extending beyond the ordinary scope limited to live sporting events, this mandate enables Zeel to protect its entire entertainment catalogue

ZEEL is positioned to apply this order across any infringing sites identified in the future. This benefits a broader content ecosystem, ensuring the longevity of high-quality digital entertainment for ZEEL/ZEE5’s diverse audience. This proactive anti-piracy order additionally fosters a safer online environment for content creators and sets a new industry benchmark in digital copyright enforcement.Saikrishna & Associates serves as the legal counsel for Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) in securing the Dynamic+ John Doe order.