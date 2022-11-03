Zenith India bags Digital Media Mandate for LG Electronics

Speaking on the win, Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with LG Electronics, one of the largest electronics brands worldwide and one which needs no introduction. Zenith through its strong ROI proposition and exceptional expertise in digital marketing will fortify LG’s digital media presence in India. Through our strong data and tech capabilities, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities for the brand and contributing to its expansion in India.”