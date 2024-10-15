Zepto's push-up notification upsets user, netizens question the app's personalised ads and privacy

We are all familiar with the cheesy, flirty push-up notifications that apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, or BlinkIt often send us. While some are cute, others are too creepy and invasive. Marketers have questioned the role of such push-up notifications time and again.

Advertisment

However, a LinkedIn user posted about a rather invasive push-up notification she received from Zepto. “I miss you Pallavi, Says I-pill emergency contraceptive pill,” says the notification. The user has raised questions about the invasive and insensitive nature of the notification.

“So many things wrong about this. One, I have never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I did, you should know that this is not something that should be missing me or I should be missing it. You want me to have a need for taking an emergency contraceptive? But most importantly, why am I getting this when this order has never been placed with you? Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much,” the user said.

Zepto was quick to apologize to the user and said, “Hey Pallavi, We messed up, and for that, we're truly sorry. We understand how thoughtless and potentially harmful it was. Please know we've taken immediate action: Corrected the issue, Updated our processes, and Retrained our team. We value your trust and well-being above all. This mistake won't happen again.”

However, netizens have raised questions about privacy and the nature of such notifications.

One user pointed out the lack of human supervision when it comes to such marketing gimmicks.

Others defended it by saying that the notification is to let women know that I-pill is available with Zepto and they can get it in under 10 minutes.

This is not the first time advertisements disguised as push-up notifications have been questioned. Earlier this year, another LinkedIn user had pointed out the insensitive nature of a push-up notification he received from an app on his phone.

The notification read, “Missed call” from Mom when the user was still dealing with the loss of his mother.