NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez partners to revolutionise film production and viewing with Gen AI 'VisualDub'

Commenting on the development, Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO, Neural Garage, said, "VisualDub has been built keeping in mind the exacting expectations from actors, film studios & producers preserving the cinematic expression as the original. The complex Generative AI technology that we have built ensures that visual integrity is retained across every frame and audiences have a mind-blowing experience watching their favorite film in a language of their choice, without the barrier of visual discord that comes in when films are dubbed. We are excited to collaborate with UFO Moviez to bring their technology to the film industry in India. UFO, with their massive network in the film production & distribution fraternity, are the best partners we could have imagined and together with them, we will bring this technology to the film industry at a rapid pace.”