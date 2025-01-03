UFO Moviez elevates Siddharth Bhardwaj to CEO- Digital Cinema Business

UFO Moviez announces Siddharth Bhardwaj's promotion to CEO of the digital cinema business as part of leadership changes to align with market needs and drive growth. Bhardwaj, who currently serves as group CMO and national sales head, has now been elevated to the role of chief executive officer - digital cinema business.

A qualified mechanical engineer with an MBA in marketing, Bhardwaj brings over 28 years of experience across diverse industries. Since joining UFO Moviez in 2012, he has played a pivotal role in setting up and building the advertising revenue of the company and has been at the forefront of industry efforts in positioning cine-media as a preferred platform for high impact advertising.

In his new role, Bhardwaj will oversee the company’s digital cinema business. His rich experience and strategic vision will focus on building on its current competitive advantages and delivering the next level of growth for the organisation. Bhardwaj will continue to report to Rajesh Mishra, executive director and group CEO of UFO Moviez.

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Mishra said, “Siddharth’s experience and strategic acumen have been instrumental in shaping UFO Moviez success over the years. His elevation to CEO - digital cinema business, reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the company into the next level of growth. I am certain that under his dynamic leadership, UFO Moviez will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to all our partners and stakeholders.”