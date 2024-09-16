AA Gaming launches AA Play, combining esports tournaments and gaming communities

Akash Dhangar, founder and CEO of AA Gaming, expressed his excitement about the platform’s potential. “With AA Play, we are gearing up to revolutionize the gaming experience, bringing everything a gamer needs—competing, connecting, and shopping—into one exciting platform! As India's gaming industry explodes, we're thrilled to be at the forefront, offering a one-stop solution that puts the power in players' hands. In the past, we focused on third-party and white-label B2B services, but this app marks a bold turning point. We're making a giant leap towards a direct-to-consumer model, opening up incredible opportunities for innovation and new revenue streams. This is our vision for a super app that unites all things gaming in one place."