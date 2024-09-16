AA Gaming launches AA Play, combining esports tournaments and gaming communities

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
AA Gaming, an esports solutions and production company, has announced the launch of AA Play, a gaming and esports platform. Designed to meet the growing needs of gamers across the country, AA Play will offer gamers with communities to participate in, esports tournaments, digital commerce, and more.
AA Play has been designed from the ground up by a team of veterans in the Indian gaming and esports industry by analysing the needs of hardcore and mid-core skill-based gamers. With its features, it aims to redefine how players interact with games, fellow gamers, and the larger ecosystem in India.
At its launch, the application will support tournaments and communities with a digital marketplace set to arrive later.
The app’s key features include tournaments, e-commerce, and community building. Gamers can participate in skill-based competitions for free, with regular esports tournaments available to help aspiring players go pro. The app also includes a marketplace for purchasing gaming merchandise and in-game items, supported by a secure digital wallet. Additionally, the app enables players to form or join communities, facilitating interaction and collaboration among gamers.
Akash Dhangar, founder and CEO of AA Gaming, expressed his excitement about the platform’s potential. “With AA Play, we are gearing up to revolutionize the gaming experience, bringing everything a gamer needs—competing, connecting, and shopping—into one exciting platform! As India's gaming industry explodes, we're thrilled to be at the forefront, offering a one-stop solution that puts the power in players' hands. In the past, we focused on third-party and white-label B2B services, but this app marks a bold turning point. We're making a giant leap towards a direct-to-consumer model, opening up incredible opportunities for innovation and new revenue streams. This is our vision for a super app that unites all things gaming in one place."