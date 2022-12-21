Amazon launches Prime Gaming in India

Prime Video subscribers get free access to games and in-game content.
Amazon, in a soft launch, now allows Prime Video subscribers in India free access to games and their in-game content.
At the time of writing this report, the Prime Gaming website offered access to a diverse set of games and their stuff. Some of them are global favourites such as FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, Madden 23, and Valorant.
This launch comes roughly 14 months after rival video streamer Netflix launched games on its platform. And while both these streamers have gone toe to toe on big-budget shows this year — Netflix with The Sandman and Prime Video with The Rings of Power — it seems both brands are betting on gamers to bring in and sustain subscribers in 2023.